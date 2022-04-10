Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.96. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.