SVB Leerink Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

