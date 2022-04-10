SVB Leerink Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $90.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

ACHC stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

