Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 104

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

