Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $103.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

