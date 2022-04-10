SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,164 shares of company stock worth $535,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

