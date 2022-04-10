SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.