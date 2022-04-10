Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.66 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $370.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

TRHC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 175,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

