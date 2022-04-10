Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -702.39 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

