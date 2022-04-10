Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Teck Resources Limited Acquires 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,863,987.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.00. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.74. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.