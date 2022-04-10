Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.94

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.94 and traded as high as C$57.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 3,580 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.74.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.50, for a total transaction of C$505,000.00. Also, Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total transaction of C$842,995.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,261,168.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,207.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.