Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Head to Head Review

Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38% Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81%

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.92 $537.71 million $1.65 9.40 Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.61 $12.25 million $2.35 8.94

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telekom Austria currently has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential downside of 44.87%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telekom Austria on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

About Nuvera Communications (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

