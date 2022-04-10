Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TELNY. Barclays lowered their target price on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

