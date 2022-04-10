Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.09. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 51,795 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

