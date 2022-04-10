Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.08. Telos shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The firm has a market cap of $667.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

