Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

