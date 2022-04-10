Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 3.7%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 2,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Terex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Terex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terex by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after buying an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

