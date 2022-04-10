Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

TRNO stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

