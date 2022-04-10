Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.