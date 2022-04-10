TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average is $360.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

