TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. TFI International has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in TFI International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.