The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.69 Million

Brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will post $472.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.36 million and the highest is $496.20 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 291,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $651.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

