The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.70. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128 in the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

