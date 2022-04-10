The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $266.64 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

