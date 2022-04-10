The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.42. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 8,351 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

