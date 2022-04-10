The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $25.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 15.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

