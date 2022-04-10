The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $143.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.73.

PWR opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

