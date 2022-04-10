The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $196.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $202.00.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

