The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $196.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $202.00.
JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
