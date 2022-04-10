The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

