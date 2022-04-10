The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

