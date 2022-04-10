The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

