The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to announce $122.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $129.50 million. Marcus reported sales of $50.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $679.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $686.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $808.92 million, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 210,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,711. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

