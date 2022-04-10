The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $147.61 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

