The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.49. 3,731,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

