The Transfer Token Market Cap Reaches $495.79 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00011100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $495.79 million and approximately $333,184.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00079956 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

