The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

