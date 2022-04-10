Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

THR stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Thermon Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

