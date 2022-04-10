TheStreet Downgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $711.83 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

