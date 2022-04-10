TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives GBX 370 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.85).

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 163.20 ($2.14) on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.23. The company has a market capitalization of £849.08 million and a PE ratio of 70.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

