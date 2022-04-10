Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.67 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004463 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $4.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.36 or 0.07606133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.46 or 0.99976830 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

