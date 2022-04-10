Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

TXG opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.22.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

