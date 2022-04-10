Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $752,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 63,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

