Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

