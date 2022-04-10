Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

