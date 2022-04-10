Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

TNLIF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.49)) on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

