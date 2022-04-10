Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.50. The company had a trading volume of 167,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$17.11 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.68.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

