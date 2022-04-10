Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

RIG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

