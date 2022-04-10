Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.27. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,244 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGS shares. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

