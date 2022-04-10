Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.27. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,244 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TGS shares. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
