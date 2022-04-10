Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at MKM Partners

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

