Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.35.

Trex stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

